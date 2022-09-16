LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A busy stretch of Interstate 71 southbound will close for 10 days starting Friday night.
Drivers in Louisville are being told to plan on detours, as a construction project begins on I-71 south between the I-265 and I-264. The ramps to I-71 South at the I-265 interchange will also be closed starting at 8 p.m. Friday.
The detour will take drivers off I-71 south on to I-265 south - then to Interstate 64 west to Interstate 264 east to get back to I-71 south.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says they'll be resurfacing the asphalt in the area. They say closing all southbound lanes is necessary because the road and shoulder aren't wide enough to add a concrete barrier to divide it between working crews and vehicles.
KYTC chief engineer Matt Bullock says plan your route and leave early.
"Adding extra time is some good advice. We know the local people will probably drop off around Brownsboro Road or Westport Road, if they don't need to go all the way to 64. But the regional traffic coming through, of course we want them to stay on the interstate to 265 and 64 back into downtown and do what they need to do."
Northbound lanes will stay open throughout construction. The closure is scheduled to last until 7 a.m. on Monday, Sept 26.
