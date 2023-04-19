LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Playing her way into a new century, Frieda McGee turned 100 years old on Wednesday.
The Louisville woman celebrated by playing piano and singing hymns for friends and family at Southeast Christian Church Chapel in the Woods.
Happy Birthday Frieda!! 🎂🎁Frieda McGee is turning 100 years old and celebrating by playing piano in front of her church at Chapel in the Woods here in Middletown. @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/UvuXV1h0sU— Katrina Nickell WDRB (@knickelltv) April 19, 2023
"I feel good and I feel like it's been a wonderful journey," McGee said. "I had a wonderful father and mother and a wonderful husband and I have three wonderful children and I have the Lord most of all, so what else would I want?"
