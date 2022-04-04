LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There is no shortage of traffic cones and construction on Louisville's roadways, and much of it includes widening projects to Interstate 71 and the Gene Snyder Freeway.
Work is well underway on the expansion and improvement of I-71 and Interstate 265, but crews are also focused on preparing to rework a massive interchange at the Snyder and Blankenbaker Parkway.
"(Drivers will see) paving up on 71, concrete work for the median barrier wall up on 71, and then as they move down the Snyder, they'd see bridge work going on and the beginnings of concrete pavement starting to go in," Chris Slone, the project manager, said of current work happening for I-MOVE.
"Right now, it has the cloverleafs. The cloverleafs are over capacity and they've become a safety and congestion issue."
Around 165,000 cars pass that interchange daily, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
"We're actually going to do some additional bridges and ramps so the cars don't have to go through the cloverleafs anymore," Slone said.
Work is months away for that project, along with actually paving the additional lanes on 71 and the Snyder. But it will start to look different soon.
"Probably this summer, the public will start to see more of how it's going to take shape," Slone said.
I-Move is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2023.
