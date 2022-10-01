NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Nelson County Sheriff's deputy who was shot and the man arrested for shooting him have both been identified.
An arrest report says Christopher Curtis was arrested and charged in the incident. He is accused of shooting Nelson County Sheriff Deputy Bryan Adams in Botland, Kentucky near Bardstown in Nelson County, on Friday afternoon. Curtis is charged with attempted murder of a police officer, wanton endangerment and resisting arrest.
Nelson County Sheriff Ramon Pineiroa said two deputies were involved in a shooting at a home after responding to a domestic incident at the 100 block of Ivy Avenue at 3:27 p.m. Police said Curtis was irate when speaking to officers, brandished a firearm and opened fire on the deputies.
An arrest report details that Curtis fired a rifle at "approximately three marked police vehicles, one unmarked vehicle and a citizen's personally owned vehicle." It goes on to say Curtis fired at neighboring homes and attempted to shoot another deputy. Curtis retreated to his home and barricaded himself for an hour.
Deputy Adams was shot in the arm and then taken to University of Louisville Hospital in downtown Louisville. He is expected to survive. An arrest report also says that Curtis was shot and treated for a gunshot wound. He has since been released and booked into the Nelson County jail.
According to Kentucky State Police, 49-year-old Curtis was transported to a local hospital before he was booked.
"He's not a stranger to our office and to our guys," Pineiroa said of Curtis. "He's never pulled a firearm or anything like that."
Pineiroa said KSP will investigate the shooting. The two deputies involved in the shooting will be on paid administrative leave until the investigation is complete.
