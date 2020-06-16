LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 100 Hoosiers will be out of a job when a southern Indiana plant closes its doors later this year.
Horizon Terra Inc. does business as "idX Louisville" in Jeffersonville. It's a company that designs, builds and installs retail and commercial spaces.
The company said in a federal notification earlier this month that it would close its plant at Jeffersonville's River Ridge Commerce Park.
All 114 positions will be cut within a two-week period starting on Aug. 3.
