LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Seven Republican members of Louisville Metro Council have filed a resolution expressing no-confidence in Louisville Mayor Greg. If passed by the Council, it would ask Fischer to resign.
That resolution was co-sponsored by Minority Caucus Chair Kevin Kramer, R-11; Minority Caucus Vice-Chair Scott Reed, R-16; Councilwoman Marilyn Parker, R-18; Councilman Anthony Piagentini, R-19; Councilman Stuart Benson; R-20; Councilman Robin Engel, R-22; and Councilman James Peden, R-23. It is scheduled to receive its first hearing Aug. 20.
The resolution cites "the actions and inactions" of Fischer, and what it says is his failure to address Louisville's rising homicide rate as well as allegations of sexual misconduct at Metro Animal Services, the Transit Authority of River City and the Louisville Metro Police Department's Explorer program.
"In the Explorer case, Mayor Fischer failed to acknowledge the problems for years after the wrongdoing was reported, putting additional people in harm's way," the resolution alleges.
The resolution also criticizes Fischer's responses to more recent events, including the Breonna Taylor and David McAtee shooting investigations, and the ensuing protests.
It concludes by calling on Fischer to resign.
"The membership of the Louisville Metro Council believe new leadership in the Mayor's Office is essential to bringing the change that is needed at LMPD, and we believe that the lack of trust that has occurred between our citizens and our government has unfortunately been fostered by the false claims of transparency and accountability by an administration marred by sexual abuse scandals in multiple departments, overtime abuse as well as record high homicide and crime rates within our city," it states.
Fischer, in a tweet Monday afternoon, called the resolution, " the kind of partisan and divisive political games that have paralyzed Washington, D.C."
"It's sad and shameful for Republican council members to bring them here to Louisville," the mayor tweeted. "These are difficult times for all cities in America, ours included, and these challenges are bigger than any one person. As previously said, as Mayor I have responsibility for addressing these challenges and I am deeply sorry for the hurt experienced by so many."
These are the kind of partisan and divisive political games that have paralyzed Washington, D.C., and it’s sad and shameful for Republican council members to bring them here to Louisville. 1/3— Mayor Greg Fischer (@louisvillemayor) August 17, 2020
The move comes weeks after Metro Council's Government Oversight and Audit committee initiated an investigation of the mayor's handling of the Breonna Taylor shooting, the David McAtee shooting and the months of protests that followed.
That investigation, initiated by a unanimous vote in mid-July, is about holding Fischer's administration accountable, according to councilmen Brent Ackerson, D-26, and Piagentini.
"The City of Louisville wants to know what's been going on and why," Ackerson said in July.
During the initial stage of that investigation, council members focused on the response to protests and sought public testimony from Louisville Metro Police Department Interim Chief Robert Schroeder and Public Safety Chief Amy Hess.
On Aug. 3, the two were expected to testify before Louisville Metro Council's Government Oversight and Audit Committee. However, both walked out of the hearing on the advice of attorneys, citing a federal civil rights lawsuit that had been filed by the ACLU the previous week against Metro Government, Fischer, Schroeder and several LMPD officers.
The attorneys argued that testifying before the committee in a public hearing would jeopardize their clients' positions in those lawsuits. Instead, the attorneys said Schroeder and Hess were willing to testify publicly later, or answer the Council's questions immediately behind closed doors in executive session.
Still seeking testimony in public from the officials, the council committee voted to formally subpoena Schroeder and Hess. Days later, Louisville Metro Government and Mayor Fischer responded with a lawsuit against the Council. The suit seeks clarity from a judge about how the administration should proceed with the council investigation.
On Tuesday, Jefferson Circuit Judge Audra Eckerle issued a temporary restraining order effectively blocking the testimony until she can hear arguments at an Aug. 24 hearing.
Kramer cited the lawsuit against the Council as one of the reasons he and his colleagues moved forward with the resolution requesting a "no confidence" vote.
"We found ourselves with no other option," he said. "He's lost the confidence of this Council. He's lost the council of the community and ask him to consider that and step down."
If it's passed, he resolution wouldn't force Fischer's resignation. It would simply serve as an expression of the Council's opinion.
When asked why the group of Republicans isn't pursing Fischer's impeachment, another option at the Council's disposal, Kramer said that option isn't the preferred one since it could get "combative."
"It's a step that we're hoping we don't have to take, and so, we're reserving that should that be necessary in the future," he said.
For passage, the resolution would require votes from Democrats on the Council. Markus Winkler, D-17, isn't sure how many it'll get.
Winkler characterized the Republicans' move as an empty political gesture that won't produce results.
"I understand people's frustration with the situation. I'm frustrated ... but passing a resolution doesn't solve any of these problems," he said. "The only thing that it does — it distract us from what we should be doing, which is working together to solve these problems to move our city forward."
Of the Democrats WDRB News has polled so far, just one, Ackerson, has said he'll likely vote "no confidence" in Fischer.
"First Fischer delays our efforts at transparency and now he's using the delay (to have) his attorneys file an open records request for our questions so they can know in advance what they’ll be asked , so to better shape their answers. How’s that for truth and honesty in government?" Ackerson wrote.
LEANING NO:
- Bill Hollander, D-9. "Louisville has real needs: reforming our police, fostering racial equity, and responding to COVID-19," Hollander wrote on Twitter. "Council Republicans are taking a page out of President Trump’s playbook & distracting us with a political sideshow."
- Markus Winkler, D-17
- Pat Mulvihill, D-10. Mulvihill said he'd need proof of "overt or covert criminal acts" by the mayor or evidence of willful neglect to warrant his removal.
- Barbara Sexton Smith, D-4. Sexton Smith characterized the resolution as a "colossal waste of time" and said the council should focus, instead, on "taking care of problems and not playing politics."
- Kevin Triplett, D-15. Triplett said "disappointment and anger and fear" are being shared by everyone, but he doesn't think it's right to direct that frustration on any one person. However, he said he won't apologize for Fischer.
UNDECIDED:
- Mark Fox, D-13
- David James, D-6. While James said he's still undecided, he expressed disappointment with the mayor's track record.
AWAITING RESPONSES:
- Jessica Green, D-1
- Keisha Dorsey, D-3
- Donna Purvis, D-5
- Brandon Coan, D-8
- Rick Blackwell, D-12
- Cindi Fowler, D-14
- Nicole George, D-21
- Madonna Flood, D-24
- David Yates, D-25
OTHER:
- Paula McCraney, D-7. McCraney says she's made a decision but will not share it until the upcoming meeting.
