LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A really big baby is the newest attraction at the Louisville Zoo.
The zoo gave the public its first look at the baby elephant Thursday morning, and he didn't disappoint his fans. Mikki, a 33-year-old African elephant, gave birth to the calf on August. 2. He still doesn't have a name, but the public will be involved in the process soon.
Hundreds of people were there to capture the first glimpse of the baby elephant, and the calf gave visitors and the media plenty of cuteness to watch. With mom close by, the baby boy ran around the yard, stepped up on a log and even rolled around in the dirt like most kids do.
When mother and baby are not out in the yard, the elephants are in the barn bonding with each other including the baby's "aunt" Punch, who is the matriarch of the herd. That's where they have spent much of the baby's life so far.
At just over a month old, the calf weighs in at 300 pounds. He is only the second elephant born on site in the zoo's 50-year history.
Mikki had a gestation period of 651 days, which totaled nearly 22 months. And zoo officials say during the whole pregnancy they felt like nervous parents waiting for the arrival of their own child.
Louisville Zoo Director John Walczak said this birth was rare and exciting. "This is an incredibly joyous time and it's a very significant time. Mikki is unrelated to any other elephant in North America. So her calf not only is wonderful for her and her welfare, but is incredibly important to elephant conservation," he said.
Mikki's first calf Scotty was born in 2007 but died from health issues. This time around the zoo says both the baby and momma are healthy.
A contest will be held soon to have the public submit names for the baby elephant.
Visitors can see Mikki and her calf in the yard between 10 a.m. and noon on most days until the baby gets old enough to spend more time out. The zoo has a dedicated page for Mikki and the baby on its website. It includes Mikki's "blog," photos, videos and information about conservation of elephants.
