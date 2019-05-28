LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fire crews were called to the scene of a warehouse fire in the Russell neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.
Just before 3 p.m. Louisville firefighters arrived on scene to find heavy black smoke from the fire-story vacant warehouse at South 15th and Magazine Streets.
The smoke could be seen from blocks away.
MetroSafe said five fire engines and four fire trucks were called to the two-alarm fire. The Louisville Fire Department said it took more than an hour for more than 50 firefighters to bring it under control. No one was injured, and arson investigators are working to determine the cause
The fire closed Broadway was closed between 12th and 15th Streets for more than seven hours.
The warehouse has been vacant for 30 years. It was originally built in 1922 as the National Candy Company Frank A. Menne factory. It has changed hands several times since then.
Vacant warehouse fire, 1400 block of Magazine Street, May 28, 2019
The plan was to create two floors of affordable senior housing, then open up the rest for retail and commercial space.
"This is such a highly visible property that's been in this state for so long that, once it gets under construction and comes back to life, we hope that it helps continue the energy that's going on," said HPI President and CEO Andrew Hawes in January, when the plans were announced.
There is no word yet on how Tuesday's fire will affect those plans.