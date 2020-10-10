LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More than 100 children who graduated from University of Louisville Hospital's Center for Women & Infants NICU reunited with the doctors and nurses who took care of them.
The hospital hosted a drive-thru trick-or-treat for the former patients Saturday in the Louisville Slugger Field parking lot. The event included pumpkins to take home, treats and books.
"I’ve been a NICU nurse for 20 years, and to see the graduates as they grow up and come back is amazing," said Amanda Gardner, clinical nurse manager at U of L Hospital's Center for Women & Infants. "Some have their cars decorated and they’re in costume. It’s just amazing that they want to come back and visit with us."
U of L's NICU provides care for approximately 400 infants each year.
