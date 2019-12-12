LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Christmas came a little early for some shoppers in Louisville.
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department helped spread some holiday cheer Thursday at the Walmart Supercenter on Standiford Plaza Drive, near Preston Highway and Mount Washington Road. The event was kind of like a "Shop with a Cop," but, in this case, officers from LMPD's 7th Division handed out gift cards to customers who were willing to play holiday games.
"We are finding people this holiday season that may need a little bit of help financially," said Dale Gallagher, a district resource officer for LMPD's 7th Division.
"It was a last-minute thing," Christmas shopper Erica Drury said. "I wasn't even preparing for it."
Impromptu acts of kindness make national headlines during the holiday shopping season, but it's probably safe to say no shoppers expected to be dancing — or, better yet, doing the Cupid Shuffle in the middle of Walmart.
"I've never danced in Walmart," Drury said, "I guess there's a first time for everything."
This holiday season marked the second year LMPD has partnered with Walmart to put on the event. Participating officers received a grant from the retail giant and, instead of spending money on themselves, created "Reindeer Games," which included everything from dancing to bike racing with gift cards as incentives to participate. One officer even dressed up as Santa. The goal of the event was to interact with the public while spreading holiday cheer, and it worked.
"Santa and the nice officers here asked me if I would do it for a gift card," shopper Michelle McCubbins said. "I was like, 'I would do it without a gift card,' but I am very thankful."
"We each got a gift card for doing it," Drury added. "That is awesome."
There may have been a few one-sided races, but the gift cards were the big winner for shoppers.
"It made my day," McCubbins said, "because a few things I was going to have to put back; I don't have to put (them) back now, cause this is going to come in handy."
McCubbins was one of several shoppers able to stretch their budgets because of the gift cards. In total, LPMD gave out $2000 in gift cards Thursday.
"We had a grandmother who was in with her grandson, and she had to tell him that he couldn't get an action figure," said Sandy Lesher, a market asset protection manager at Walmart. "We actually met with them in the toy department, provided them with a gift card, and he was able to go back and get that action figure. It's those little moments that really make this whole thing worthwhile."
"I think I've gotten hugged at least 60 times today," Gallagher said. "Santa — we need three of them, cause he is just working the whole store."
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.