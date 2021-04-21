LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An early morning snow blanketed most of Kentuckiana.
Heavy, wet snow fell late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning.
Official readings from the National Weather Service Tuesday night show .4 inches of accumulation. That's a record amount for April 20th.
An additional 1.4 inches of snow was recorded in the early hours of Wednesday morning, breaking the record for snow fall on April 21st.
The 1.8 inches of snow is the most snow this area has seen this late in the spring.
The previous biggest late season snow was 1.6 inches on April 9th-10th, 1973.
Most of the snow will have melted by late morning as temperatures remain above freezing.
Snow in Jeffersontown, Kentucky, on April 21, 2021.
Snow on the landscape as the sun rises in Eckerty, Indiana.
Snow covers scooters in downtown Louisville, Ky., on April 21, 2021.
Snow-covered grass outside a business in downtown Louisville, Ky., on April 21, 2021.
Snow on the grass outside the Lynn Stadium in the Butchertown neighborhood of Louisville, Ky., on April 21, 2021.
Snow on a sculpture in Louisville, Ky., on April 21, 2021.
A snowman fashioned out of record-setting snow that fell in Kentuckiana in late April.
Snow on a fountain in Old Louisville on April 21, 2021.
Snow covers plants after a record-setting late April snowfall in Kentuckiana.
Snow covers plants and trees after a record-setting late April snowfall in Kentuckiana.
Snow on trees in Louisville, Ky., on April 21, 2021.
Snow on roadway in Louisville, Ky., on April 20, 2021.
Snow in Carroll County, Ky., on April 21, 2021.
Pictured: snow covers a dogwood tree.
Pictured: horses playing in the snow on April 21, 2021.
Snow on a table in Louisville, Ky., on April 21, 2021.
Snow on a tarp in Louisville, Ky., on April 21, 2021.
Snow on the grass in Louisville, Ky., on April 21, 2021.
Snow on a windshield in Louisville, Ky., on April 21, 2021.
Snow on a car in Louisville, Ky., on April 21, 2021.
Snow in Louisville, Ky., on April 21, 2021.
Snow at an intersection in Louisville, Ky., on April 21, 2021.
Snow on Herr Lane in Louisville, Ky., on April 21, 2021.
Snow on a drink cup in Louisville, Ky., on April 21, 2021.
Snow covers a table in Louisville, Ky., on April 21, 2021.
Snow on an umbrella in Louisville, Ky., on April 21, 2021.
Snow on a Stop sign in Louisville, Ky., on April 21, 2021.
Snow covers a courtyard near Herr Lane in Louisville, Ky., on April 21, 2021.
Snow in Louisville, Ky., on April 21, 2021.
Snow covers a picnic table in Louisville, Ky., on April 21, 2021.
Snow in Marengo, Indiana, April 21, 2021.
A palm tree with snow on April 21, 2021.
Snow falls in Kentuckiana on April 20, 2021.
Snow in Bardstown, Ky., on April 21, 2021.
Snow covers a car in a driveway in Bedford, Indiana, on April 21, 2021.
A snow-covered scene in Carroll County, Indiana, on April 21, 2021.
Snow in Edwardsville, Indiana, on April 21, 2021.
Snow in Fern Creek on April 21, 2021.
A ruler measures snowfall in Glendale, Ky. on April 21, 2021.
A snow-covered scene in Henryville, Indiana, on April 21, 2021.
Snow covers tree in Lanesville, Indiana, on April 21, 2021.
A snow-covered landscape in Leitchfield, Ky., on April 21, 2021.
A snow-covered deck in Memphis, Ind., on April 21, 2021.
A snow-covered back yard in Mt. Sherman, Ky., on April 21, 2021.
Snow covers a driveway and car in Okolona on April 21, 2021.
A snow-covered scene in Orleans, Ind., on April 21, 2021.
A snow-covered neighborhood in Louisville's Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood on April 21, 2021.
Tulips peak out from snow in Springfield, Ky., on April 21, 2021.
Flowers peak out from snow in Springfield, Ky., on April 21, 2021.
A snow-covered scene near Iroquois Park in Louisville, Ky., on April 21, 2021.
Snow covers a car in Louisville, Ky., on April 21, 2021.
Snow covers a Dogwood tree in Madison, Ind., on April 21, 2021.
Snow on grass on April 21, 2021.
Snow covered tree branches in Edwardsville, Ind., on April 21, 2021.
A snow-covered scene in Salem, Ind., on April 21, 2021.
