LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Severe storms Monday morning left behind serious damage as they rolled through Tompkinsville, Kentucky.
Photos from Monroe County, which is close to the Kentucky-Tennessee border, show trees down and parts of houses sheered off by the wind.
The National Weather Service (NWS) in Louisville said it was sending a survey crew to the county "due to all the damage reports from Tompkinsville that seem to be consistent with a tornado."
At last check, no serious injuries were reported.
Severe storms Monday, May 3, 2021, left behind serious damage as they rolled through Tompkinsville, Ky. (Photo courtesy of Jason Sutton)
"Strong to severe storms are possible" late Monday night into Tuesday morning for Louisville, its surrounding counties and much of Kentucky, according to
NWS Louisville.
"The main threats will be large hail and damaging winds,"
NWS Louisville said in a tweet Monday afternoon. "Localized flash flooding and a brief tornado are also possible."
