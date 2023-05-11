LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Zoo's beloved tortoise made his annual hike Thursday.
Each year, Spike, the zoo's African spurred tortoise, makes the journey from his winter home to where he spends his summers.
Spike made the trip across the zoo and was greeted by dozens of spectators along the way. He traveled about 500 feet at a glacial pace.
"Basically, this journey took him about 23 minutes," said Michael Jones, a curator at the zoo. "Like I said, it's about 500 feet. He's about a 150-pound tortoise. He is approximately 28 years old, and these guys can live to be 80 plus years old. So they live a long time."
Spike will share his new space with three Addax and spend the summer eating grass and sleeping.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.