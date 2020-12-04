IMAGES | St. Matthews neighborhood comes up with 'nutty' way to slow down traffic with squirrel crossing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Homeowners who live off Winchester Road in St. Matthews are working together to bring speeding drivers to a halt with a unique display.
One of Pamela Jo Craig's favorite past times is watching squirrels from the comfort of her front porch.
"There's one that I even call stubby because he's got a little short tail," Craig said.
As she watches them, she also has her eyes on drivers ignoring the speed limit and stop signs.
"It used to be Winchester Road. Now we call it Winchester Expressway," Craig said. "I'd love to have one of those little radar guns. I thought about sitting out here with my hairdryer."
In February, St. Matthews Police said they handed out 50 tickets to drivers on Winchester Road in just one month. Despite increased patrols, the speeders have not stopped.
"I hated seeing the squirrels getting squished," Craig said.
So, Craig decided to turn her front lot into a squirrel crossing by putting up signs and big inflatable creatures to grab the attention of drivers.
"And then somebody I guess liked the idea of the squirrel crossing and they painted a cross walk," Craig said.
Now, giant squirrels, or chipmunks, are popping up in front of other homes along the street.
The Martins family decided to put one up in their yard.
"It's entertaining," Karen Martins said. "I don't know that family at all, but I don't know, we have our squirrel street."
It's a fun and nutty way to draw attention to a more serious problem that could end up with someone hurt.
"There are a lot of people that walk through here and then there's Our Lady of Lourds right here so there's kids coming through going to school," Craig said.
Craig said so far it appears her squirrel crossing is helping by at least giving people something to stop and think about.
Craig says she plans on keeping her squirrel crossing up, and hopes more neighbors will join in.
