Window washers rappel from Norton Children's Hospital dressed as superheroes
Window washers from Pro-Clean International rappel from the side of Norton Children's Hospital dressed as superheroes. Image taken June 22, 2023.
Pro-Clean International CEO Joe Haist, dressed as Iron Man. Image taken on June 22, 2023.
A window washer from Pro-Clean International rappels from the side of Norton Children's Hospital dressed as Captain America. Image taken June 22, 2023.
Window washers from Pro-Clean International prepare to rappel from the side of Norton Children's Hospital dressed as superheroes. Image taken June 22, 2023.
Then they scaled down the building washing windows, but more importantly, making the kids smile
Pro-Clean International CEO Joe Haist is used to being on the other side of the glass.
"I have a special needs child that was born blind, with special needs and they're in there for a long time," he said. "It just gives them a little bit of a break, a little bit of entertainment, and puts a smile on their face. And that's really what we are going for."
They do this special cleaning once a year -- and they say it's the best day on the job.
Copyright 2023 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.