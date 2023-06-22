LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Many patients at Norton Children's Hospital were pleasantly surprised on Thursday when Batman, Captain America and other superheroes showed up outside their windows.

The window washers at Pro-Clean International traded in their work attire for super hero uniforms. They prepared for the fun by watching films featuring the characters they represented. 

Window washers rappel from Norton Children's Hospital dressed as superheroes

Then they scaled down the building washing windows, but more importantly, making the kids smile

Pro-Clean International CEO Joe Haist is used to being on the other side of the glass.

"I have a special needs child that was born blind, with special needs and they're in there for a long time," he said. "It just gives them a little bit of a break, a little bit of entertainment, and puts a smile on their face. And that's really what we are going for."

They do this special cleaning once a year -- and they say it's the best day on the job.

