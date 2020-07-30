LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Cincinnati Zoo is experiencing a baby boom.
A female bonobo emerged this week from quarantine and followed a king penguin chick, a wallaby, red panda, flamingos, a crane, a colobus monkey, dead-leaf mantises and skunks.
"We usually celebrate Zoo Babies month in May, but we’re seeing a surprisingly-large second wave of births this year," Cincinnati Zoo Director Thane Maynard said in a news release.
"We joke about COVID quarantine being the cause, but the animals didn’t actually spend any more time than usual together during lockdown," he said. "We did our best to keep their routines the same."
Some of the newborn animals will remain behind the scenes, but the zoo said that visitors can already see the young colobus, panda and crane and flamingo chicks. The organization provides updates on the babies on social media.
Reservations are required for all visitors.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.