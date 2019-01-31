In contrast to Silver Creek, many Borden residents call for West Clark to stay together

BORDEN, Ind. (WDRB) -- Many Borden residents told state education leaders Thursday night to give West Clark's so-called "marriage" another chance.
West Clark Community Schools, which includes Borden, Henryville and Silver Creek, created a plan that would allow Silver Creek, which has the highest tax base in the district, to become its own school corporation.
For many, a failed $95 million referendum to renovate schools was the last straw. The plan says two new school corporations would be formed with new proposed boundaries for each school district. This would impact where tax dollars are collected and how they are distributed to fund schools.
"You can tell we do not support this plan," Borden resident Sharon Porter said.
West Clark taxpayers previously voted down the referendum, in which most of the money would have gone to Silver Creek High School.
"Each community's tax base could support their own schools," said Connie Padgett, a Silver Creek parent. "Borden residents wouldn't have to be paying for Silver Creek's new school."
"No one has ever stated that Silver Creek did not need fixed," Borden resident Mindy Holmes added. "We just ask it to not be a tax burden on the homeowners, the farmers and business owners in this community."
And even students went to bat for Borden.
"I can't help but love this little school," one high-schooler said.
"Where will I go if my school is shut down?" Borden student Josey Cheatham asked. "This is a question all of us have asked ourselves and each other."
All three communities were able to give their opinions to state education leaders, who will vote on whether the district can move ahead with Silver Creek's secession.
"If separation does not go through, I fear that Borden's campus will be closed to pay for past wasteful spending," said Jeanette Guernsey, a Henryville teacher who spoke up in favor of the district's divorce. "Making us stay together would be like forcing two people who have irreconcilable differences to stay married. The result would be the same and kids would suffer because of it."
If the state does vote to move ahead with the secession plan, it will then go back to the community for a vote.
The state board of education meets again in February, but officials say the secession will not be voted on until another meeting in the future.
