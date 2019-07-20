LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Local leaders and community members joined together at the Big Four Bridge on Saturday to prove Louisville is better than hate.
The "Better Than Hate" community walk was organized in response to racist graffiti that was spray-painted on the bridge in July.
Speakers at the event, including Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer, Rep. John Yarmuth and state Deputy Attorney General Michael Brown, said the walk was about bringing locals together to show that hate has no place in the city.
"I'm quite amazed at the fact that hate keeps showing up," Rep. Charles Booker said. "It keeps coming back, and you know what I said, 'Well, as much as hate shows up, we are going to show up, too.' Because I know the most powerful tool we have is love."
The event also served as a reminder of the work that must be done to make sure all Louisville residents feel welcome and safe.
"This is the Louisville I EXPECT to see," event organizer Hannah Drake said in a tweet Saturday. "This is the Louisville that I KNOW we can be."
I was asked today was I surprised by the turn out for the #BetterThanHate Community Walk? I said, “No. This is the Louisville I EXPECT to see. This is the Louisville that I KNOW we can be.” Thank you so much to everyone that came out today to show we are #BetterThanHate! https://t.co/gu4VWG2gg7— Hannah Drake (@HannahDrake628) July 20, 2019
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.