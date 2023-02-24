LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Minneapolis-based evangelism organization has announced a worship gathering at Rupp Arena on Sunday, Feb. 26, from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m., on the heels of the Asbury "revival" service.
The event, which is being called a "send off commissioning," will be held by Pulse, a Minneapolis-based organization.
"We want to see the Gospel spread, God's Word engaged, and disciples multiplied through live events, digital ministry, training for young evangelists and leaders, and working in deep partnership across generations," the organization's website states.
A spokeswoman for Asbury University said the event is not affiliated with the school.
According to a news release, Sunday's event is meant to be a gathering of "students from revival meetings nationwide" for a "send off commissioning."
It does not have a given name or brand, and organizers said there would be no well-known Christian music artists or speakers at the event.
"The commissioning will follow the format of a Spirit-led revival: Scripture, worship, prayer and repentance," the news release stated. "The idea is to gather at a large arena (capacity: 20,000) at the University of Kentucky and allow God to work through the hearts of those who experienced revival over the last few weeks. There will be no professional musical artists or structured program planned."
The organization said it hopes the event kindles "true repentance" and an "awakening" for students to "share the Gospel with those around us."
"The hope is that this commissioning will kindle revival and renewal all across the United States and the world," the new release stated. "For one afternoon and evening, this call for revival is meant to start something fresh and new: a work of the Holy Spirit on campuses and communities everywhere."
