LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The search for missing 16-year-old kayaker, Jacob Stover, continues more than a month after he disappeared. His last known location from his cell phone shows he was kayaking on the Ohio River.
Several professional organizations and local volunteers have helped with the search. Crews did find Stover's kayak, but still, no sign of the teen or the many items with him.
His family released a list of items with Stover they are searching for like his tackle box and fishing rod.
Monday, Stover's family said the recent icy, snowy weather has been a challenge in the search. Shawn Stover, Jacob's father, said the current conditions "basically eliminate" the option to safely search in-person by the water.
"It becomes a pretty treacherous place," he said.
But the search for Stover continues.
"We have some floats that we put in the water," said Shawn Stover.
He said the flotation devices will help search crews and family members understand where collection areas are on the river.
"We're asking people on Facebook if they find those, to report where they are and when, so that will help guide future efforts. We have several GPS units that are in the water as well to try and understand the current and how fast the current moves so we can understand where to put search crews and things like that as well," he said.
While the recent weather conditions have impacted the search in-person, Stover's family said there are plans for a large search effort on foot again when it is safe.
"People have come every time we've asked them to come. We're looking to organize something of a large group again when the weather turns out and hopefully the GPS units and the floats will help guide us on how far down river we should be focusing on those efforts," said Shawn Stover.
The family is also relying on drones to get views that aren't possible from the ground.
"It is too treacherous right now and unsafe to get near the water in most areas, so if there is anybody taking footages, we've had a few reach out to us, and we appreciate that as well," said Melissa Stover, Jacob's mother.
Over the past month, several people including co-workers, law enforcement, non-profits and even strangers have helped search for Jacob Stover.
"It's been a big help to us to have everybody supporting us and reaching out during this time," Melissa Stover said. "It's been really helpful and we really appreciate it."
Stover's family is asking people to keep an eye out for items near the river that belong to their son. They said the primary search location continues to be the areas from the Second Street to Sherman Minton bridges.
Stover's family is asking people to keep an eye out for items near the river that belong to their son.
