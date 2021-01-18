CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- The search for a missing 16-year-old kayaker has stretched into a new week.
Jacob Stover went missing on Sunday, Jan. 10, while kayaking on the Ohio River.
"He goes fishing almost every day, and we just assumed he went to the pond that he always goes to," said Melissa Stover, Jacob's mother, last week. "And didn't know until 10:00 a.m. or a little after, that he had gone and put his boat in at Cox Park on the river."
Eight days after Jacob disappeared, the search for him continues. Crews have located his kayak, but still there are no signs of Jacob.
"We're searching from the Second Street Bridge all the way down from the Sherman Minton and beyond on the Indiana side. We have reason to believe that his kayak did go through the falls and so we're especially hopeful that we might find some items of interest anywhere west of that," said Wendy Treinen, a spokesperson for the Stover family.
Treinen shared images with WDRB of several items matching what Jacob had with him at the time he went missing. She said he had several things with him he had just gotten for Christmas. She's hoping anyone who sees these items will call police.
They include a new fishing rod and reel, a tackle box similar to the one shown above, and a KVD worm speedbag.
Treinen said Jacob was wearing boots, ski pants, a winter coat with white letters on the sleeve, a white hoodie, and a slate blue Carhartt beanie.
"[The familys'] biggest request right now is that if you live along the river, keep an eye out for items," said Treinen. "If you have security footage along the waterways, especially west of the second street bridge, we'd like to see that footage."
In addition to requesting home security footage from the water, she's also asking anyone who has a boat or a drone to assist with the search efforts if they are comfortable in the current conditions. LMPD has issued a safety warning for those participating in the search.
"The shoreline along the Ohio River is very difficult and many areas are heavy with brush. There is a lot of mud in the areas along the river that have dropped significantly. We know the water has dropped about 10 feet since last Sunday so that's newly exposed and full of mud and really impossible to step on and then significant piles of drift wood make this difficult as well. So keeping people safe is the number one priority of the Stover family and we are asking people to use binoculars and scopes and not get close to the water line. This is a dangerous place. The water is very, very cold. So making sure that our people are safe is number one for us," said Treinen.
Treinen said anyone wanting to join the search is asked to check in at the Falls of the Ohio Interpretive Center.
"Make sure that we have your name and know where you're going to be," she said.
Treinen said over the last eight days, hundreds of people have helped with the search. She said the Stover family is thankful for the support.
"The Stover family would like to continue to express their deepest gratitude for all of the efforts that have happened from the community. We've had an outpouring of offerings for food and donations and search efforts and people that think they saw something," said Treinen.
If you find any items that may belong to Jacob Stover, Treinen asks that you call police.
"We can say we haven't found any items of note in regards to Jake Stover's disappearance so we are still really requesting anyone especially that is on the river a lot or may live along the shore to keep an eye out for those items," she said.
LMPD sent a statement Monday afternoon saying, "Our River Unit is having maintenance done on their boat, however they are continuing their search efforts from land, utilizing various methods. Our Air Unit is doing multiple searches daily, they have been over the area twice today thus far."
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.