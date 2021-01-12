LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crews are still searching for 16-year-old Jacob Stover, who went missing while kayaking over the weekend.
Louisville Metro Police Department wants to remind those looking for Stover to practice proper safety technique when searching near the Ohio River and in cold temperatures. LMPD issued the following statement in regards to the search:
"Today LMPD, along with assisting agencies, is continuing the search for missing kayaker Jacob Stover. We are utilizing all resources available. Although we greatly appreciate the willingness of the public to assist in our efforts, we are very concerned for their safety. Conditions such as terrain and cold temperatures (both air and water) along with the strong current of the river are very difficult to navigate. We understand that despite potential hazardous conditions, individuals may continue the efforts, we strongly urge anyone doing so to wear life jackets and safety vests for visibility."
The 16-year-old was last seen wearing a black winter coat, black winter pants, blue beanie and black boots. Jacob is described as 5'9" tall and 140 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.
