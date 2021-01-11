LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Louisville and southern Indiana are searching for a teen who went missing Sunday, after telling his family he was going kayaking on the Ohio River.
Jacob N. Stover was last seen on Sunday morning at his home on Ridgemoor Court in Prospect, according to Louisville Metro Police. Stover's family said he planned to go kayaking at Cox's Park alone but never returned home.
Louisville Metro Police and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officers are helping in the search.
The 16-year-old was last seen wearing a black winter coat, black winter pants, blue beanie and black boots. Jacob is described as being 5’9” tall and 140 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
