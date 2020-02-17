LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several local restaurants will offer special three-course menu items starting Feb. 24 with some proceeds supporting workforce development and the homeless.
For the inaugural Louisville Restaurant Week, presented by Louisville Tourism, participating restaurants will offer three-course menus for fixed prices of $26, $36 and $46. One dollar of every meal purchased will go to the Coalition for the Homeless to support the Rx: Housing Fund and to Goodwill Industries of Kentucky Soft Skills Academy. The programs help people secure housing and develop skills to gain and retain jobs.
Participating restaurants include:
- 8Up Elevated Drinkery & Kitchen
- Brasserie Provence, Bob’s Steak & Chop House
- Charr'd Bourbon Kitchen & Lounge
- Fork & Barrel, Four Pegs
- LouVino
- Mark's Feed Store
- Morton's the Steakhouse
- Napa River Grill
- Neighborhood Services
- Porch Kitchen & Bar
- Portage House
- Proof on Main
- Repeal Oak-Fired Steakhouse
- Sarino
- The Fat Lamb
- The Melting Pot
- Walker's Exchange
Menus include items such as pork shank, seared salmon, cheese stuffed chicken breast, creme brulee, tiramisu and bourbon pecan fondue. Some of the items are available for lunch or dinner only. You can take a look at the menus here. Tourism Louisville encouraged patrons to make reservations.
A similar event in Cincinnati in April raised nearly $24,000 to benefit Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.
