LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local youth league is introducing more children in west Louisville to soccer.
Game day is always an exciting day for West Louisville Soccer. Like most children, they have dreams and aspirations.
"I honestly love soccer and it's been my passion since 2," Kailani Nelson said.
Since joining the league, they've learned to make some goals. They practice on Mondays and play games on Wednesdays.
This year is the inaugural season for West Louisville Soccer and it's the first time many of the children have played the sport.
"We're trying to bring soccer to this city, to this area of the city so they can have access and opportunity to play a beautiful game," retired Louisville City FC player George Davis said.
The league was created by three men: Davis, Circuit Court Judge Brian Edwards and Marcus Harris, the CEO of Pride Leadership Academy.
"Personally, what inspired me was I go to all these games and go to these tournaments and there were no other kids that looked like my sons out there," Edwards said.
Harris' 10-year-old son plays in the league.
"It's a good motivation for us to kind of keep kids in line and kind of keep them going in the right direction," Harris said.
Before starting the league, the men recruited students from local elementary schools.
"We talked to the resource coordinators at those schools," Edwards said. "We asked do they have any kids that might be interested in playing and in one week we had over 70 kids."
While the players learn to make goals, the organizers have some goals of their own.
"If we keep one kid from having to come before me or one of my colleagues, we've done our mission," Edwards said.
The soccer league is a nonprofit and organizers are looking for more players, volunteers and sponsors.
