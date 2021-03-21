NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Backyard fences are separating more than just properties in New Albany — they're dividing many residents when it comes to a city ordinance.
Whether it’s aluminum, steel or wood, the issue of fencing in backyards across the city has recently come to the forefront of a debate.
In February 2019, the city banned any new construction of chain link on private properties in the city. In November, it was brought to the city council — which voted 2-7 in favor of keeping the ban.
“I haven't seen a city totally ban chain link, I mean, there are various subdivisions, yes, but not an entire city. I have never heard of that in 30 years of being in this business,” said Tom Jarnagin, co-owner of EAC Fence.
Much of the work Jarnagin does is in New Albany, but residents there have few options now because of the ban — and it’s coming at a price.
“I don't think it's fair to the customer because it's taking away a huge option and a cost savings,” said Jarnagin. “Do they want to pay $2,500 or do they want to pay $5,000? I am sure they would rather go with the cheaper route.”
Since January, lumber prices have jumped more than 200% — leaving iron or vinyl as the only other options.
It’s been creating a barrier to the wallets of many residents who feel they should be able to put up the type of fence they want.
“People have personal property rights and it's to most, like myself, it's very sacred and the Government should not get in the way of everything a property owner wants to do with their property,” said Councilman Josh Turner, of New Albany's Fifth District. “It doesn't make sense for a person to pay more to secure their property when they can just use chain link fence.”
Chain link that’s already in place is grandfathered in and doesn’t need to be replaced — but any new additions don’t allow it.
New Albany residents have been sounding off on Facebook to get the ban turned around, especially as prices for materials continue to climb.
Many saying it’s their property and they should be able to secure it how they want.
“Especially if I had children or animals, pets, whatever. You have to be able to keep them in but you also can't break your budget doing it,” said Jarnagin.
Turner says the issue may appear in front of the council again in the future.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved