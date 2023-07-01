LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – It now costs more to travel back and forth between Kentucky and Indiana on RiverLink bridges.
The increased tolls took effect July 1.
Under its own rules, RiverLink must raise rates each July on the three Ohio River spans by the greater of 2.5% or the annual rate of inflation.
That means drivers without a RiverLink transponder now must pay $5.04 for each one-way crossing, up from $4.80. People with a transponder linked to an account now pay $2.52, an increase from $2.40.
With inflation soaring, tolls jumped last summer by about 8.3%. It was the first time the increase had been more than 2.5% since tolling began in late 2016.
The RiverLink rules caused friction between Kentucky and Indiana during the rate change in 2022, when Kentucky asked Indiana to agree to a lower increase. Indiana rejected that request because it wanted "consistency in approach" to its two toll roads: the RiverLink bridges and the Indiana Toll Road in northern Indiana.
The tolls must be paid on three local bridges: the Kennedy Bridge (I-65 North), the Lincoln Bridge (I-65 South), and the Lewis and Clark Bridge that connects Utica, Ind., to Prospect, Ky.
Drivers still have two toll-free options: the 2nd Street Bridge in downtown Louisville and the Sherman Minton Bridge at 9th and Main.
