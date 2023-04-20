LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As part of an operations change to the RiverLink toll system, some drivers won’t be billed for crossing the Ohio River until later this summer.
Drivers who don’t have a RiverLink transponder account aren’t expected to get invoices in the mail until August, when they will receive one bill for all trips on the toll bridges since April 1.
Kentucky and Indiana leaders announced the change earlier this year as the states move to a new operator for the six-year-old network that includes the I-65 Kennedy and Lincoln bridges between Louisville and Jeffersonville, Ind., and the upriver Lewis and Clark Bridge.
The states’ top decision-making body, the Kentucky-Indiana Joint Board, picked a new operator for RiverLink in 2021. That company, Texas-based Electronic Transaction Consultants, is planning to take over later this year.
