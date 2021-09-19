LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Indiana University Athletics is mourning the loss of Chief Medical Officer Dr. Andy Hipskind.
He was 48 years old.
University officials announced that Dr. Hipskind died Saturday after a long battle with cancer.
Dr. Hipskind had been a part of the athletics' medical staff since 2003.
In 2014, he began serving as the Senior Assistant Athletic Director for Sports Medicine and Sports Performance as well as IU Athletics’ first-ever Chief Medical Officer.
"Andy dedicated himself to serving our student-athletes and has been the absolute best in his profession," said IU Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Scott Dolson. "He helped our students grow, develop, recover, pursue and fulfill their dreams. But in addition to all that he did on behalf of our student-athletes, he’s also been a trusted colleague, a tremendous leader, and a wonderful friend to so many in our department, university, and Bloomington communities. He will be deeply and dearly missed."
He is survived by his wife, Angela, and two children, Charlize and Drew.
