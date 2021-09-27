LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is warning Hoosiers of a scam that is targeting nurses.
Rokita said scammers are calling nurses and claiming that they must pay a large amount of money to avoid a license suspension.
In some of these calls, the caller pretends to be an FBI agent and claims that the nurse's license has been suspended because of a drug trafficking and money laundering investigation, according to a news release.
In some instances, scammers have been able to "spoof" the telephone number to make the call appear like it is coming from the Indiana Professional Licensing Agency.
“In this case, there is a particular ugliness in the fact that these wrongdoers have specifically targeted nurses,” Rokita said. “They are trying to defraud professional men and women whose whole lives are wrapped up in caring for their neighbors during times of greatest need and vulnerability.”
Rokita said callers who ask for a wire transfer are always a red flag. He asked for all nurses to be suspicious and hang up if if they believe the call is a scammer.
Anyone who believes they have received this phone call is asked to file a complaint here.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.