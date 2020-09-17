LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Life without parents takes the child out of childhood. It's evident when listening to what people like Josh Christian Oswald have been through.
"At the age of 13, I moved into a juvenile detention center simply because I didn't have parents," Oswald said. "Not because I did anything wrong."
The years of struggle and questions led to a big moment at the age of 23.
"I was officially adopted two weeks ago, on Sept. 4, 2020," he said with a smile.
Oswald's story is one of many happening across Indiana right now. Gov. Eric Holcomb said his state is having more than a moment. He said the Hoosier state is now the top state in the country for adoption.
"We're talking about daily hugs, every day," Holcomb said. "That, ladies and gentleman, is priceless."
In 2018, Holcomb said he made it a priority to find children in foster care forever homes. He said he created an adoption unit inside the Department of Child Services, doubled the number of adoption consultants and put a better database in place to track adoptions.
The nearly $5 million awarded to Indiana by the government can be used to make the state's child welfare system better.
Holcomb recommitted Thursday to his original mission.
"We have still a ways to go, and we're not going to let up for a second," he said.
More than 1,000 Indiana kids are still where Oswald was. They hope and pray every day for a loving family and home to call their own.
