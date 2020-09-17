adoption 1

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Life without parents takes the child out of childhood. It's evident when listening to what people like Josh Christian Oswald have been through.

"At the age of 13, I moved into a juvenile detention center simply because I didn't have parents," Oswald said. "Not because I did anything wrong."

The years of struggle and questions led to a big moment at the age of 23.

"I was officially adopted two weeks ago, on Sept. 4, 2020," he said with a smile.

Oswald's story is one of many happening across Indiana right now. Gov. Eric Holcomb said his state is having more than a moment. He said the Hoosier state is now the top state in the country for adoption.

adoption 3

"We're talking about daily hugs, every day," Holcomb said. "That, ladies and gentleman, is priceless."

In 2018, Holcomb said he made it a priority to find children in foster care forever homes. He said he created an adoption unit inside the Department of Child Services, doubled the number of adoption consultants and put a better database in place to track adoptions.

The nearly $5 million awarded to Indiana by the government can be used to make the state's child welfare system better.

Holcomb recommitted Thursday to his original mission.

"We have still a ways to go, and we're not going to let up for a second," he said.

More than 1,000 Indiana kids are still where Oswald was. They hope and pray every day for a loving family and home to call their own.

Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.