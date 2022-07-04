LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana boy died on Sunday in a fireworks accident on Sunday.
Indiana State Police said in a release that it happened on Indiana State Police says it happened on North Canal Street in Mount Vernon. That's not far from Evansville, Indiana.
The Posey County corner has not released the boy's name, but the family has identified him as 11-year-old Camrynn Ray McMichael.
McMichael's mother released a statement that said that he was playing with fireworks, when the accident happened.
"Camrynn was 11yrs old going into Junior high as a bobcat. Played football & basketball for this town. Soccer for park & Rec. Dedicated, hard working, AB honor roll, never got in trouble & if he did it’s cause he wanted to make everyone laugh. No matter the situation he tried to be happy. More than those things he loved his little sister Karmynn Louise Mcmichael. He protected her like a big brother should! He was an all around American boy trying to get himself a scholarship to go to college & be in the NFL or NBA. He’s every parents dream of a boy. I had that. And because boys are boys, they play with fireworks he is gone."
ISP said the investigation is ongoing and has not released additional details.
