LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana is calling in the National Guard to help long-term care facilities as COVID-19 cases spike.
Starting Nov. 1, National Guardsmen will help workers in the facilities with coronavirus screening and infection control, Gov. Eric Holcomb said during a Wednesday briefing on the pandemic's impact on the Hoosier State. The state also plans to send 2 million N95 masks to the facilities.
More than 2200 residents of the Indiana's long-term care facilities have died during the pandemic, making up 58% of the state's deaths in which the coronavirus was a contributing factor.
"If we can can prevent infections in our nursing homes, we will protect our hospital capacity and, in turn, our capacity to care for others, as well, both in short term and long term," said Holcomb, who also announced that trick-or-treating will not happen at the Governor's Mansion this Halloween due to the pandemic.
Meanwhile, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 1,766 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the state to at least 152,396 infections since March.
According to ISDH, 15 more people have died from COVID-19, bringing the state's death toll to 3,790.
As of Tuesday, Indiana's seven-day positivity rate, or the share of COVID-19 tests that come back positive, was 12.7%, according to the ISDH coronavirus dashboard.
As of Tuesday, 1,080 people were confirmed to be hospitalized with the virus, according to ISDH, which said 34.8% of beds in the state's intensive care units and 77.4% of its ventilators are available.
In southern Indiana, Clark County has 2,891 confirmed cases, 39 of which were newly reported Wednesday, and 61 deaths. Floyd County has 1,773, 25 of which were reported Wednesday, and 67 deaths.
As of Wednesday, 1,581,109 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 in Indiana, up from 1,572,350 on Tuesday. To find testing locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state.
