LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating whether or not a man drowned while swimming in a southern Indiana lake Saturday afternoon.
Officials say responders were called to the beach area of Hardy Lake in Scott County around 4 p.m. on a possible drowning, according to a release from Indiana DNR.
Other swimmers recovered Tim Nickelson, 53, of Marengo, in about 4-feet of water. CPR was started on Nickelson before he was transported to Scott Memorial Hospital where he later died.
Officials say their initial investigation revealed Nickelson was swimming with friends and family when they noticed he was missing. They, along with other swimmers at the beach, began searching the water for Nickelson. That's when they found him under the surface and CPR was conducted.
Officials expect to know an exact cause of death after an autopsy is conducted Monday.
No other information was immediately available.
