LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a married Indiana couple molested a young girl numerous times over a four-year span.
According to a news release, Indiana State Police in Fort Wayne began investigating a complaint from the Indiana Department of Child Services on May 19. After an investigation, police found evidence that suggested 34-year-old Robert M. Hoff, and his wife, 38-year-old Mandy J. Hoff, "had been engaging in sexual activity with a 13-year-old juvenile female on a regular basis over the last four years."
Detectives working the investigation interviewed the couple on May 20. They were subsequently arrested and charged with felony child molestation. They're being held at the LaGrange County Jail.
The investigation is ongoing.
