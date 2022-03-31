LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana extended the filing deadline for the 2022-23 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) to April 18.
The original deadline, April 15, is a state holiday, so state offices will be closed.
After April 18, FAFSA benefits will only be available on a first-come, first-served basis.
BREAKING: Indiana extends FAFSA deadline to April 18. @learnmorein will be hosting 2️⃣ Facebook Live events and one in-person event at @IvyIndyProud!RELEASE: https://t.co/c94bdJRKt7 pic.twitter.com/MyVuiIrnux— Indiana Commission for Higher Education (@HigherEdIN) March 31, 2022
“Filing the FAFSA remains the number one way for students to take advantage of the available federal, state and even some merit-based scholarships,” Teresa Lubbers, Indiana's commissioner for higher education, said in a news release Thursday. “The Commission and our college and community partners will be available in the weeks leading up to the April 18 deadline, helping students and families file the FAFSA and access financial aid.”
To submit your form, click here.
