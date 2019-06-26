MOORESVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- A vacation to Florida turned into a nightmare for a central Indiana family.
Toward the end of their trip to Destin, Florida, 12-year-old Kylei started feeling pain in her leg. By the time they got back home near Indianapolis, she had swelling and a fever. Her mom made a doctor appointment, and Fox 59 reports that they were soon headed to the emergency room.
Doctors at the hospital soon discovered the Kylei had contracted Necrotizing Fasciitis, a flesh-eating bacteria. She had to have surgery to save her leg and her life.
"If it wasn't for the quick responses and aggressive treatments, I wouldn't have her," said Kylei's mom, Michelle Brown.
The bacteria is usually contracted in water and enters through an open wound. On their trip to the beach, Kylei stuck her toes in the water, just days after scraping her toe on a skateboard.
"It started from a scuff on her toe, a scrape on her toe, and it almost cost her her life," Brown said.
Kylei is at home now, but she still has a needle in her arm for her antibiotics. Her leg is still wrapped, and she's starting therapy to walk again.
Doctors say this type of infection is aggressive and life threatening. According to the CDC, it kills one out of every three people who get it, so it's important to get medical treatment quickly. Waiting a day or even a couple of hours can mean the difference between life and death.
The CDC says if you have any open wounds you should avoid spending time in hot tubs, swimming pools and open water.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.