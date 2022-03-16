LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana will soon have new absentee voting rules and new voting machines statewide.
Gov. Eric Holcomb signed an election security bill into law that will require electronic voting systems to provide a paper trail by 2024.
"It's something that we've been pushing for just because we want the voters to have confidence and they can see what their votes are," Huntington County Clerk Shelley Septer said.
The state is covering the cost of the new voting machines.
Voting rights groups said the requirement should help address technological weaknesses in voting systems.
The law also requires you to provide your driver's license number, or the last four digits of your social security number, if you apply for an absentee ballot online.
