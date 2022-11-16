LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana is installing legal kiosks statewide to help Hoosiers facing eviction.
The Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority teamed up with the Indiana Bar Foundation to install 120 free to use kiosks across the state's 92 counties.
Once installed, the kiosks will allow residents to fill out forms and connect with a legal worker who will provide guidance.
At least one kiosk will be installed at public places such as libraries and courthouses in each county, Fox59 News in Indianapolis reported.
Judge Kimberly Bacon, of Lawrence Township, estimates more than 80% of tenants who come through small claims court do not have legal representation.
"It's really important for them to have access to resources for, No. 1 to explain what you're about to encounter, but, No. 2, get that legal advice to assist you," said Bacon.
Crews will begin installing the kiosks this month. The state is using $13 million in federal COVID relief funding to pay for the program.
