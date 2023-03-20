LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana lawmakers want police officers across the state to carry tourniquets.
For years, Indianapolis Police have carried first aid kits with them. Officers said the kits are vital in the time before an ambulance arrives.
The tourniquets were only available through donations, and cost about $120 each.
"Law enforcement up in our area, and throughout the state, don't have the resources, don't have the funding to be able to get the bleeding control kit," said Rep. Mike Andrade, D-Munster. "I think, when it comes down to saving someone's life, there's no price to it."
A proposed bill would allow the state to help law enforcement agencies get tourniquets for officers.
The bill passed the House with unanimous support and moved on to the Senate.
