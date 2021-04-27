LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 19-year-old man who crashed his car during a police chase that resulted in the death of two teens last year has been sentenced to prison.
Blake Coombs pleaded guilty to reckless homicide, and was sentenced to 16 years.
According to court documents, Coombs admitted he was trying to flee from police near Madison on Jan 9, 2020, when he lost control of his vehicle on State Route 256 in Madison. It left the road and crashed into two utility poles.
His two passengers -- 18-year-old Tyler Cooley and 19-year-old Brooklyn James -- were killed in the crash.
