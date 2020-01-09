LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Two people are dead after a police chase in southern Indiana ended in a crash.
The crash occurred just after 4 p.m. Thursday in Jefferson County, Indiana, on State Road 256 near the town of Kent. According to Sgt. Stephen Wheeles with Indiana State Police, the chase began when an officer with the Madison Police Department attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle that refused to pull over.
The pursuit lasted between 15 to 20 minutes, Wheeles said, and involved officers with other departments, including ISP. The pursuit ended when the driver of the fleeing vehicle lost control of the car and crashed while headed eastbound on SR 256.
Two people who were in the car during the pursuit have died, police said, and a third person has been transported to a Louisville hospital to be treated for injuries sustained in the crash.
All lanes of SR 256 are closed at Thompson Road while police continue to investigate.
