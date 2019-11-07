LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities are searching for an Indiana mother after they say she smuggled drugs to her son and another man in the Clark County Detention Center.
According to a news release, Vivian Alexander went to a post office in Clark County and mailed narcotics to the jail.
Alexander's actions were captured on camera, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office.
Authorities say they were able to intercept the illegal drugs before they reached the inmate population.
Two inmates of the Clark County Detention Center are facing new charges related to the alleged plot. Brandon Sears is Alexander's son, and Logan Rudolph volunteered as an inmate worker for chaplain and religious services. Both men face new charges of Conspiracy to Commit Dealing in a Controlled Substance.
Police say they were involved in a plot to disseminate the drugs under the guise of helping other inmates with their addictions.
"The Clark County Sheriff's Office will continue to aggressively investigate, locate and arrest subjects who attempt to smuggle contraband into our facility," said Sheriff Jamey Noel, in a statement. "We offer many programs and utilize many resources to offer help to inmates who suffer from addiction and we will not tolerate these individuals who attempt to take advantage of people who are trying to better themselves."
Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Vivian Alexander can call (812) 280-2276, or email mgrube@clarkcosheriff.com.
Copyright 2019 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.