LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana is opening COVID-19 vaccines to Hoosier residents 55 and older, and the state is planning three mass vaccination clinics including one in southern Indiana.
In a release, the Indiana Department of Health says Ivy Tech Community College in Sellersburg will be one of three mass clinics that will offer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The mass clinic will be on March 12 and 13. The other two sites will be at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on March 5-7 and Notre Dame University on March 26 and 27.
The state says a fourth mass clinic is being planned in Gary, and additional sites will be announced once more vaccine becomes available.
"Getting tens of thousands of vaccines in arms in a matter of days is a huge undertaking that requires incredible partnerships," Governor Eric J. Holcomb said in the release. "We are incredibly grateful to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Notre Dame and Ivy Tech for their willingness to meet this challenge head-on to help save Hoosier lives."
Johnson & Johnson received an emergency use authorization from the FDA on Saturday. The vaccine only requires one dose and has been shown to be safe and effective at preventing hospitalizations and deaths in clinical trials involving nearly 44,000 participants from all races and ethnicities.
All clinics will require advance registration through OurShot.In.gov or by calling 211. Proof of age and residency will be required. The mass vaccination clinics are listed as sites that eligible Hoosiers can select when making an appointment. No walk-ups will be permitted.
Indiana's Area Agencies on Aging, AARP and nearly 70 libraries around the state also can help Hoosiers schedule their appointments.
High risk Hoosiers
Some Indiana residents considered at high-risk can arrange to get a vaccine. If you are any age and fall into these groups, call your doctor to receive a unique registration link to sign up.
Initial groups of patients identified by their healthcare provider as highest risk of severe illness from COVID-19. These individuals will receive a unique registration link:
- Active dialysis patients
- Sickle cell disease patients
- Down syndrome
- Post-solid organ transplant
- People who are actively in treatment (chemotherapy, radiation, surgery) for cancer now or in the last three months, or with active primary lung cancer or active hematologic cancers (lymphoma, leukemia and multiple myeloma)
The clinic schedules are as follows:
Indianapolis Motor Speedway
- 4790 W. 16th St., Indianapolis
- March 5-7
- 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
- Enter through main gate off 16th Street; participants will remain in their cars for their vaccines.
Ivy Tech Community College
- 8204 County Road 311, Sellersburg
- March 12-13
- 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Participants will remain in their cars for their vaccines.
University of Notre Dame
- Compton Family Ice Arena
- 100 Compton Family Ice Arena, Notre Dame
- March 26-27
- 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
For more information about the COVID-19 vaccine, visit OurShot.In.gov.
