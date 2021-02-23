LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana is expanding its COVID-19 vaccinations to residents 60 and older.
In a release, the Indiana Department of Health says the expansion of eligibility makes the vaccine available to an additional 432,000 Hoosiers. Additional groups will be added as more vaccine becomes available.
People age 60 and older make up more than 22 percent of the state’s population but 64 percent of the COVID-19 hospitalizations and 93.3 percent of the deaths.
Vaccine appointments for those 60 and older will be available over the next four to six weeks, as the state gets vaccine allocations. Appointments are being added as vaccine supplies allow.
To schedule a vaccine, visit OurShot.In.Gov and select a location from one of more than 370 clinics around the state. Hoosiers who cannot find an appointment at the nearest location are encouraged to look at sites in neighboring counties.
Indiana residents without internet access, a computer or cell phone, or in need of help scheduling an appointment can call 211. Indiana’s Area Agencies on Aging or AARP are also helping schedule appointments. Nearly 70 libraries around the state also are helping Hoosiers schedule their appointments.
The state health department also says vaccination clinics that are part of the federal vaccine program, including those at Walmart, Sam’s Club and Kroger, appear on the clinic map at OurShot.In.Gov but are scheduled through the store platforms, not through the state system.
Until now, Indiana has prioritized healthcare workers, first responders and those who are most vulnerable in its vaccine rollout, as vaccines are distributed nationwide.
To date, more than 60 percent of eligible Hoosiers have scheduled an appointment to be vaccinated against COVID-19. As of Monday, 893,246 Hoosiers have received a first dose of vaccine, and 440,028 are fully vaccinated.
