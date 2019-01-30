LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Northern Indiana town is mourning the loss of a part-time police officer and his wife.
Newlyweds Ethan and Shawna Kiser were married five months ago, but died after colliding with another vehicle Monday night.
According to an article on WANE, the Noble County Sheriff’s Department says it happened late Monday on C.R. 200N, east of CR 1000W near Cromwell.
Ethan and Shawna Kiser were driving through Ligonier Tuesday night when Ethan apparently lost control of the SUV and veered into oncoming traffic. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.
A person from the other vehicle was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Shawna was studying to be a teacher, and Ethan was working part time as a police officer.
Ligonier Police Chief Bryan Shearer, His chief called it a tragedy for the whole community, and said Ethan was like a family member.
"You know that you're called for it, and we knew that right away with Ethan," Shearer said. "He kind of joined the family here, just has done a phenomenal job, just a very caring person."
He went on to say that "Shawna kinda had this smile-giggle to her, that she always had, that unfortunately her kids won't get to experience."
