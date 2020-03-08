LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A "possible intoxicated" man drove through a liquor store Sunday morning in White County, Indiana, according to state police.
In a news release, Indiana State Police said dispatchers in White County received a report of a possible intoxicated driver heading south on State Road 43 around 8 a.m. Sunday. Not long after, dispatchers learned that a Ford F-150 crashed into the Brookston Spirits Liquor Store in Brookston, Indiana.
When police arrived at the liquor store, they found Michael Stowers of Valparaiso, Indiana, crawling out of the truck. EMS was called, but Stowers refused medical treatment on scene, according to the news release.
Police said Stowers also refused a field sobriety test, but a search warrant for a blood test was later granted. Those results are pending.
Stowers was booked into the White County Jail and charged with operating while intoxicated refusal.
