LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana on Sunday reported 417 new COVID-19 cases and 11 more deaths.
In total, 37,397 Hoosiers have tested positive for the virus, and 2,121 have died, the Indiana State Department of Health said in a news release. Another 182 deaths are probably a result of COVID-19, “based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record,” the department said.
Since the pandemic began, the state has conducted 304,263 tests, up by 6,733 from Saturday.
The state’s capacity for patients who need intensive care and/or a ventilator is holding steady, the department said. More than 37% of ICU beds and nearly 83% of ventilators are available.
The department urged Hoosiers who have symptoms of COVID-19 or have been exposed and need a test to return to work to visit a state-sponsored testing site for free testing.
“Individuals without symptoms who are at high risk because they are over age 65, have diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure or another underlying condition, as well as those who are pregnant, live with a high-risk individual or are a member of a minority population that is at greater risk for severe illness, also are encouraged to get tested,” the department said.
More than 1.9 million people in the U.S. have tested positive for COVID-19, and nearly 110,000 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. Globally, more than 6.9 million have tested positive, and more than 400,000 have died.
For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover.
One of the best ways to prevent spread of the virus is washing your hands with soap and water. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends first washing with warm or cold water and then lathering soap for 20 seconds to get it on the backs of hands, between fingers and under fingernails before rinsing off.
