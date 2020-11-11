LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The state of Indiana reported 5,156 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday afternoon, bringing the state's total confirmed infections to 224,374 since the pandemic began.
The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) said 31 more people have died from the coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths in Indiana to 4,512.
"Deaths are reported based on when data are received by the state and occurred over multiple days," ISDH said in a news release.
To date, 1,853,700 individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 1,837,630 on Tuesday. A total of 3,307,845 tests, including repeat tests to unique individuals, have been reported to ISDH since Feb. 26.
State Health Commissioner Dr. Kris Box said last week that Indiana's hospitals and healthcare workers are swamped and “needing support now more than ever.” Box said staffing issues remain the greatest challenge, and state officials have renewed their call for retired health care workers to help relieve staff at Indiana’s hospitals and long-term care facilities.
To find testing locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state.
