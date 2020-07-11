LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The state of Indiana reported 793 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday morning, bringing the state's total confirmed infections to 51,079.
The Indiana State Health Department said eight more people have died from the coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths in Indiana to 2,563. To date, 558,146 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 550,562 on Friday, July 10.
In southern Indiana, Clark County has 695 confirmed cases, and Floyd County has 406.
To find testing locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state.
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.